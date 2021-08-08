More home runs allowed and more frustration as Marlins get swept by Rockies on the road

Miami Marlins bench coach James Rowson, left, holds back Miguel Rojas as he argues with first base umpire Mark Carlson after he ejected Rojas for arguing after being called out on strikes in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

The frustration finally boiled over in the third inning Sunday. Miguel Rojas checked his swing on a two-strike curveball and, on appeal, first-base umpire Mark Carlson said Rojas’ bat went through the strike zone. Strikeout.

Rojas, the Miami Marlins’ de-facto captain, disagreed with the call. The shortstop pleaded his case at home plate, started to retreat toward the dugout and then, after being ejected, got his money’s worth. He sprinted toward Carlson at first base to make his argument one more time. Acting manager James Rowson followed to defend his player. Jody Reed, serving as the Marlins’ first-base coach with Keith Johnson away from the team, held Rojas back as he continued to voice his case before making his way off the field.

The Marlins lost the game 13-8, with the Rockies clubbing six home runs on Sunday and holding off a last-ditch effort from Miami’s offense to complete the three-game sweep. Miami, now a season-worst 18 games under .500 with a 47-65 record, lost the first two games of the series 14-2 on Friday and 7-4 on Saturday.

The Marlins were outscored 34-14 over the three games, with 22 of the Rockies’ runs coming on 11 home runs.

Rojas’ ejection, coupled with middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. being scratched from the lineup with flu-like symptoms and left fielder Jorge Alfaro exiting in the middle of his third-inning at-bat with shortness of breath, left the Marlins thin in position players and forced Rowson to get creative with his infield. Joe Panik started in Chisholm’s absence. Brian Anderson played the final six innings at shortstop for Rojas after starting the game at third base. Isan Diaz took Anderson’s spot at third base.

David Hess, serving as the opener for the Marlins on a bullpen day, gave up three home runs before being pulled in the second after being handed a 1-0 lead in the first. Sean Guenther threw a pair of scoreless innings before giving up a grand slam in the fourth. Anthony Bender gave up a home run in the seventh. Dylan Floro gave up a home run in the eighth.

Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs on a single in the first, double in the fifth and home run in the ninth. Lewis Brinson added a two-run double in the fifth, and Alex Jackson hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

The Marlins now head to San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres at Petco Park.