As he gets first glimpse at life as manager, Marlins’ Rowson ‘focused on the task at hand’

Miami Marlins acting manager James Rowson reacts to a play during the third inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

James Rowson always tries to keep his focus on the present.

“Focus on the job you have,” he says.

But Rowson’s current job is also one that might be giving him a glimpse into his future.

For the past week, Rowson has served as the Miami Marlins’ acting manager while Don Mattingly is away from the team following a positive COVID-19 test and experiencing mild symptoms. Rowson will continue to hold that role in addition to his duties overseeing the Marlins’ offense as the team’s bench coach until Mattingly returns.

And while the circumstances weren’t the most ideal way for Rowson to get this opportunity, he isn’t taking it for granted — nor is he trying to overthink it.

“Right now, I’m happy to be doing what I’m doing,” Rowson said, “but right now the role is to fill in for Donnie and kind of move forward doing this so I’m going to do that as expected. Hoping Donnie gets back healthy and quickly as possible, but at this time, you stay focused on the task at hand.”

That task: Finding ways to keep the Marlins competitive and upbeat while also trying to get clear evaluations on top prospects as the Marlins attempt to contend in the 2022 season.

Rowson, who turns 45 in September and is in his 19th season as a coach at the professional level, has received positive reviews from Marlins players during his two seasons as the club’s bench coach due to his positive outlook and individualized approach with players. He was a finalist for the Boston Red Sox’s managerial position this offseason.

Prior to joining the Marlins in 2019, Rowson was the hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins in 2017 and 2018. He also served two stints as the New York Yankees’ minor-league hitting coordinator, first from 2008-2011 and then from 2014-2016. Rowson was with the Chicago Cubs for the span between those two Yankees stints, serving as the Cubs’ minor-league hitting coordinator from 2011-2013 and finishing the 2012 season as their big-league hitting coach.

From 2002-2007, Rowson was a minor-league hitting coach at the Class A and rookie ball levels.

“Oh he’s ready,” said shortstop Miguel Rojas, the Marlins’ de-facto player captain. “He’s a guy who’s been in baseball for a long time. He knows the game. ... I think J-Ro is just a step away from the opportunity to manage in the big leagues. It’s been amazing and it’s been really, really great having the opportunity to meet a person who is so kind like him.

“I feel like J-Ro is better person than a coach,” Rojas continued, “and that’s always something that you look for in a manager. You want this guy who’s always all for the players and always looking for the way to help you as a player. For me, J-Ro is just a step away.”

Rowson stressed the importance of relationships when it comes to being a manager. He’s leaning on the rest of the coaching staff — pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and third-base coach Trey Hillman in particular — to keep as much of a status quo as possible.

But the main change is Rowson has the final say on in-game decisions for the time being, from setting the starting lineup to how he uses the bullpen to double switches.

“Nothing’s been really catching me off guard with the group we have,” Rowson said. “I’m usually sitting there thinking along with Donnie in the role I have [as bench coach] so I’ve kind of been used to thinking ahead in the game, thinking some batters ahead, some pitchers ahead, scenarios ahead. But it’s a difference between just getting into [Mattingly’s] ear and suggesting and then having to get blamed for it, right? So at the end of the day, I would say the differences now, I can’t just suggest that in Donnie’s ear. I’ve got to decide whether to do it or not, which is obviously something you’ve got to get used to.”

It’s a small sample size, but Rowson has seemed to make the adjustment just fine.

Marlins injury updates

▪ Daniel Castano (left shoulder impingement) began a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville on Friday. He threw 38 pitches over three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

▪ Two other pitchers continue their rehab assignments with Triple A Jacksonville: Cody Poteet (right knee sprain) is scheduled to pitch on Sunday and Elieser Hernandez (right quad strain) on Tuesday.

▪ Pablo Lopez will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Saturday in Denver. It’s his first throwing session off a mound since going on the injured list July 17 with a right rotator cuff strain.

▪ Outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in Jupiter continuing his return-to-play protocol.

▪ Utility player Jon Berti (concussion) is continuing baseball activities as tolerated.