Podcast: Reviewing Marlins trades, James Rowson as acting manager and Olympics talk

Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson, left, talks with Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo, right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

The MLB trade deadline is over, and the Miami Marlins made their moves.

The highlight: Sending Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo. They also flipped an expiring contract (Yimi Garcia) for an outfielder prospect (Bryan De La Cruz) and traded two other players (Adam Duvall and John Curtiss) to add organizational depth at catcher (Alex Jackson and Payton Henry).

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez break down the moves and what they mean for the club in the short- and long-term.

They also dive into James Rowson’s role as acting manager while Don Mattingly is away from the club after testing positive for COVID-19 and have some fun talking about the Tokyo Olympics.