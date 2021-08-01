Sandy Alcantara’s gem not enough as Miami Marlins swept by New York Yankees

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches the ball during the first inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Sunday, August 1, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Sandy Alcantara once again gave the Miami Marlins a pristine performance on the mound.

The Marlins once again couldn’t give him enough run support.

And with that, one of the frustrating dichotomies of the Marlins’ 2021 season was once again on full display at loanDepot park on Sunday, with Miami falling 3-1 to the New York Yankees to complete the sweep in the three game series. The Marlins (44-61) lost the first two games of the series 3-1 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday.

This loss, though, does not fall on Alcantara’s right arm. The Marlins’ ace threw seven shutout innings against the Yankees, struck out a career-high-tying 10 batters and allowed just three baserunners.

Sunday was the seventh time this season Alcantara threw at least seven innings and allowed no more than two earned runs. The Marlins, somehow, are 2-5 in those games this season.

The loss trickles down to a pair of defensive miscues from Brian Anderson and Jazz Chisholm Jr. as well as another game with virtually no offense.

Anderson, a Gold Glove Award finalist a year ago, bobbled a Giancarlo Stanton groundball that eliminated an inning-ending double play opportunity and then made a bad throw to first base. Instead of the Marlins being out of the top of the eighth inning with a one-run lead, the Yankees had runners at the corners with one out.

Anthony Rizzo hit a game-tying RBI single to left field for his latest clutch hit in his first series since being traded to the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs. Rizzo, a Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumnus, hit home runs on Friday and Saturday. Aaron Judge then gave the Yankees (56-48) their first lead of the game with an RBI single through the left side.

One inning later, Chisholm failed to properly a two-out ground ball from Brett Gardner. Gleyber Torres rounded second base and was heading to third when he saw Chisholm’s misplay. Chisholm’s quick throw sailed wide past Anderson and allowed Torres to score.

The Marlins plated their lone run of the game in the first inning. Miguel Rojas hit a leadoff double, moved to third on a Chisholm infield single and scored on a Anderson RBI groundout.

Miami had just two hits the rest of the game. Sunday was the 24th time this year the Marlins scored no more than one run.