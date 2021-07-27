Podcast: A final pretrade deadline discussion, and Marlins prospects we still might see in 2021

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is almost here. Yes, 4 p.m. Friday will be here before we know it.

And there should almost undoubtedly be activity on the Miami Marlins’ front.

Center fielder Starling Marte is the main player likely to be dealt by Friday’s deadline. Fellow outfielder Adam Duvall and first baseman Jesus Aguilar — the top two RBI producers in the National League this year — could be gone as well. So, too, could Yimi Garcia and potentially other relievers from Miami’s bullpen.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez have one final pre-trade deadline conversation and discuss what players could make their way to Miami’s big-league roster to fill the holes created by potential trades. In the second half of the show, they take another trip through the Marlins’ minor-league system and provide an update on Miami’s draft class, namely the status of first-round pick Kahlil Watson’s signing and interviews with competitive balance pick Joe Mack and second-round pick Cody Morissette.