Breaking down the final play of the Marlins’ come-from-behind win over the Padres

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly sat down for his postgame interview Saturday and quickly flashed a grin when he answered the first question with a question of his own.

“Did I ever tell you guys how much I love replay and all the stuff that goes with it,” Mattingly said.

Replay was on the Marlins’ side in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres. An interference call in the ninth inning that initially wasn’t made resulted in the final two outs to give Miami its first win over the Padres at loanDepot park after dropping the first two games of the four-game series.

Here’s how the play unfolded:

Wil Myers’ ninth-inning ground ball dribbled to the left side of the infield. A potential double-play ball for the Miami Marlins. A potential game-winning play.

Second baseman Isan Diaz, shifted to the left side of the infield against the right-handed hitter, scoops up the ball and flips it to shortstop Miguel Rojas, who was running to cover the base. Rojas makes a bare-handed grab, two steps his way to the second-base bag and, mid air, throws to first base as he collides with the San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham. The ball hops past Jesus Aguilar’s extended glove. Myers is ruled safe at first.

Rojas, who crashed into the infield dirt after the collision, immediately looks to his dugout and puts his hand over his right ear, signaling that he wants the play challenged for runner’s interference.

“When Miggy says that he thinks something happened, I believe him,” said starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, who set career highs with seven innings pitched and 10 strikeouts on Saturday. “That guy can just field it.”

The umpires huddled together and eventually overturned the call.

Grisham is out at second. Myers is out at first.

Marlins win.

“It’s a tough one,” Mattingly said. “I really didn’t think they were going to overturn that, but it was sure nice when you don’t have to try and get another out. But that was definitely a different ending to a game.”