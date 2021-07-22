Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. breaks down timeline for return from his latest injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins dives but cannot make the catch on a ball hit by Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies (not pictured) in the bottom of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

If Jazz Chisholm Jr. has his way, he doesn’t plan to stay on the injured list longer than the 10 days required. If all goes according to plan, he expects to be back on the field when the Miami Marlins start their next homestand.

“I feel like I’m ready to get back out there as soon as they let me,” Chisholm said Thursday before the Marlins began a four-game series with the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park.

That’s encouraging news, especially with how bad things could have been.

Chisholm injured his left shoulder when he tried to make a diving, over-the-shoulder grab to rob Bryce Harper of a hit in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He briefly lied motionless in shallow right field before being tended to and walking off the field.

“It could have been way worse than it was, easily,” Chisholm said. “The doctor said if I hit the ground a little bit harder and that could have been it for the season.”

Luckily for Chisholm and the Marlins, the injury is minor and he’ll hopefully be available for the final two months of the season.

Chisholm took ground balls on Thursday for the first time since the injury. He used the first three days to let the swelling in his shoulder subside.

Next up? Chisholm said the tentative plan is for him to go on a rehab assignment when the Marlins go on the road for a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chisholm is eligible to come off the IL on July 29, an off-day for the Marlins. Miami starts a seven-game home stand with a three-game series with the New York Yankees on July 30.

“It’s encouraging,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He came in a couple days later [after the injury] and said he was feeling good and gives us his prognosis — Dr. Jazz on when he’ll be ready. We’ll see what the trainers say but it is encouraging him being out there. I know he’s excited. He stopped by my office on the way in. It’s good that his healing is quick, but I’m sure we’ll be careful and let medical dictate when he’s ready.”

Chisholm is hitting .251 with 11 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 34 RBI and 38 runs scored over 70 games this season. He had one previous stint on the injured list for 16 games with a left hamstring strain. He also missed a week of games in late May with a right ankle sprain.

More injury updates and roster moves

▪ The Marlins optioned Nick Neidert to Triple A Jacksonville and recalled right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway. Relief pitcher Anthony Bender will start Thursday’s game as an opener.

▪ Right fielder/first baseman Garrett Cooper (left elbow strain) is still receiving treatment and not doing baseball activities.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez (right rotator cuff) is still not throwing.

▪ Third baseman Brian Anderson (left shoulder subluxation) is still on a rehab assignment with Triple A.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez (right quad strain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Thursday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet (right knee sprain) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday and is expected to move to live batting practice this weekend.