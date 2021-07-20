Podcast: Marlins injuries, losses and the trade deadline. Plus a Griffin Conine one-on-one

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins reacts after an injury in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

As if losing four of their first five games after the All-Star Break wasn’t bad enough, the Miami Marlins are dealing with another injury bug as they slip further into the cellar of the National League East.

Four key players have gone on the injured list during the past four days in Pablo Lopez (right rotator cuff), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left shoulder), Garrett Cooper (left elbow) and Jesus Sanchez (COVID-19 related).

And remember: MLB’s trade deadline is July 30 and the Marlins are most likely going to part ways with several veterans by that deadline.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez discuss the ramifications of all of this on the latest episode of Fish Bytes.

In the second half of the show, Jordan talks with Marlins outfielder prospect Griffin Conine, son of Jeff Conine, to headline the latest minor-league report.

A note: This podcast was recorded Monday afternoon, prior to the Marlins’ 18-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.