Marlins place Jazz Chisholm and Garrett Cooper on IL, but are still awaiting MRI results

The Miami Marlins placed Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after both sustained left arm injuries Sunday in Philadelphia.

Chisholm injured his left shoulder on a diving catch attempt in the bottom of first inning in the Marlins’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, and Cooper hurt his left elbow on a play at first base in the bottom of the eighth. Both will now be sidelined until at least July 29, leaving Miami without two of its best hitters as it tries to fight back into contention before the July 30 trade deadline.

The Marlins’ initial diagnosis for Chisholm is a left shoulder contusion, and their initial diagnosis for Cooper is a left elbow sprain, but the team is awaiting MRI results for both. The two infielders both had MRIs done Monday in Washington, and initial X-rays taken on Chisholm on Sunday in Philadelphia came back negative.

Miami called up outfielder Lewis Brinson and relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti in place of the injured players.

With Chisholm and Cooper now headed to the IL, Miami has placed four key contributors on the IL in the last four days. On Friday, the Marlins put rookie outfielder Jesus Sanchez on the COVID-related IL, then they put starting pitcher Pablo Lopez on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain Saturday.

Sanchez had been an everyday starter in the outfield for Miami since getting called up in June, while Lopez has a 3.03 ERA and has been part of the Marlins’ “Big 3” of frontline starters. Chisholm has started nearly every game this season at second base, typically batting leadoff, and Cooper is a regular contributor and frequent No. 3 hitter for Miami.

Marlins sign five draft picks

Miami signed five of its picks from the first two days of the 2021 MLB draft Sunday, sources told the Miami Herald.

The five players: fourth-rounder pick Tanner Allen, fifth-rounder Brady Allen, sixth-rounder Sam Praytor, seventh-rounder Gabe Bierman and eighth-rounder Patrick Monteverde. While the Marlins still haven’t announced their signings, several players posted photographs of themselves signing contracts on social media.

As a fourth-round pick, Allen is the top player signed by the Marlins so far, and they signed him to an under-slot deal. The outfielder batted .383 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and a 1.076 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs last year to earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors.

The other Allen batted .276 with 12 stolen bases and 13 home runs for the South Carolina Gamecocks last season, and signed a slot deal. Praytor, a catcher for the Alabama Crimson Tide, batted .277 with 14 home runs in 2021.

Bierman and Monteverde are both starting pitchers, from the Indiana Hoosiers and Texas Tech Red Raiders, respectively. Bierman posted a 2.68 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 30 walks in 74 innings last season, and Monteverde had a 3.75 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 21 walks in 86 1/3.

Miami still has not signed either of its first-day picks. Negotiations are ongoing with No. 16 pick Kahlil Watson and No. 31 pick Joe Mack.

National League’s Trevor Rogers, of the Miami Marlins, throws during the fifth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP

Up next

Trevor Rogers will make his first start of the second half Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Washington Nationals. The All-Star starting pitcher will take the mound at Nationals Park in Washington against a starter to be announced for the Nationals.

The 23-year-old finished the first half with a 2.31 ERA and hasn’t pitched in a regular-season game since July 10 as the Marlins try to manage his innings down the stretch. He threw one inning in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Wednesday.