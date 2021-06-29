Marlins strike deal with Blue Jays in first move ahead of trade deadline. The details

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Joe Panik (2) throws to first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) AP

The first of what could be many trades for the Miami Marlins during the next month is complete.

The Marlins are sending outfielder Corey Dickerson and relief pitcher Adam Cimber to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for infielder Joe Panik and a minor-league pitcher, sources confirmed to the Miami Herald on Tuesday. The Marlins will also send cash to the Blue Jays to offset some of Dickerson’s remaining salary, according to a source. Dickerson is in the final year of a two-year, $17.5 million contract.

The trade, in essence, boils down to two main points.

One: The Marlins have liked what they have seen from rookie Jesus Sanchez in his first 11 games since being called up from Triple A Jacksonville and want to ensure he gets regular playing time moving forward to get an accurate gauge of the value he can provide the club long-term. Sanchez was called up after Dickerson went on the injured list with a left foot contusion. Dickerson, playing in his ninth MLB season and hitting .260 this season, is still in a walking boot.

Two: Panik, who is hitting .246 with two home runs and 11 RBI this year, gives the Marlins a veteran infielder to come off the bench. The 30-year-old left-handed-hitting Panik has played in 765 career games. He’s primarily a second baseman but has played 33 games at third base and 14 at shortstop. Remember: Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson is on the 60-day injured list and can’t be activated until late July.

Cimber has been a reliable middle inning reliever for the Marlins, posting a 2.88 ERA over 34 1/3 innings this year in 33 relief appearances.

This story will be updated.