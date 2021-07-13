Miami Herald Logo
Miami Marlins

Podcast: Breaking down the Marlins’ draft. Plus All-Star, Sixto and Mattingly talk

It’s officially the MLB All-Star Break, but there’s still a lot of Miami Marlins news to discuss.

In summary:

The MLB Draft is here, and the Marlins got arguably the steal of the first round when prep shortstop Kahlil Watson, a consensus top-10 prospect, dropped to them at No. 16.

Trevor Rogers is in the All-Star Game.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly will be back for the 2022 season after the mutual option in his contract was picked up.

The Marlins went into the break with a 39-50 record, in fifth place in the NL East and nine games behind the first-place New York Mets.

So... let’s dive in. Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez touch on all of this during the latest episode of Fish Bytes.

