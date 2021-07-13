Live updates: How will the Miami Marlins close out MLB Draft on Day 3?

Seen in this May 29, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik (right) talks about the Miami Marlins draft preparation. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins went best-player-available on Day 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft, selecting prep shortstop Kahlil Watson at No. 16 and prep catcher Joe Mack at No. 31.

They went college heavy on Day 2, with eight of their nine selections being from the college ranks and five of those eight being seniors or fourth-year juniors.

How will the Marlins tackle Day 3, the final round of the draft?

We’re about to find out.

Rounds 11-20 take place on Tuesday, starting at noon. A live stream of the draft will be available on MLB.com.

The Marlins have the No. 17 selection in each round.

Follow along for quick updates on each player the Marlins draft as it happens. A full recap with more detailed analysis will follow later in the day.