Marlins pick up Don Mattingly’s contract option, keeping him as manager for 2022 season

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) looks from the dugout during the sixth inning of their baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng announced Thursday that manager Don Mattingly’s mutual option for the 2022 season has been picked up, meaning Mattingly will remain with the club for at least one more season.

“Donnie has been steady at the helm, and I think that’s one of his greatest attributes,” Ng said on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast during the third inning of the Marlins’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He’s incredibly patient. I think he’s got a great way with the young players. He’s very positive with them. And that actually leads me to tell you guys that Don had a mutual option in his contract. We’ve exercised our portion and Donnie has said that he wants to be back for 2022 So we’re pretty excited about that one.”

Mattingly, 60, is the longest-tenured manager in Marlins history and is just beyond the midway point of his sixth season with the organization.

He entered Thursday with a 345-446 record as the Marlins’ manager, but the record only tells part of the story.

The death of star pitcher Jose Fernandez in September 2016, Mattingly’s first season with the club, set them back. He weathered through the early years of the club’s rebuild under the organization’s new ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter — one that saw the teams main stars (Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto, Dee Strange-Gordon and Christian Yelich) traded away for prospects to bolster a barren minor-league system. Miami went 63-98 in 2018 and 57-105 in 2019 in those first two years.

And then, during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Mattingly led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 after the club posted a 31-29 record. Miami advanced to the National League Division Series before losing to the Atlanta Braves.

He did so while maneuvering through a COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the year that had 18 players test positive and a seemingly never-ending wave of roster moves that followed. In 60 regular-season games, the Marlins made 174 roster moves, used 61 players overall and had 18 players make their MLB debuts. Mattingly was named the National League Manager of the Year for the 2020 season.

“Donnie has the perfect demeanor for our organization with the players in terms of patience,” Jeter said Tuesday. “The young guys coming up, he understands you’re going to struggle. I think he has patience with that. So Donnie’s meant a lot, coaching staff the same way. We have to continue when our guys come up, they’re still developing. So we have to have good teachers on our coaching staff, which I think we do.”

Speaking toward the end of spring training, Mattingly said that he wasn’t worried about how his contract situation would unfold and that the situation “will take care of itself.”

“I’m at a point in my managerial career where I don’t worry about it anymore,” Mattingly said at the time. “I don’t want to be anywhere they don’t want me. I love where I’m at. I love working with Derek and the organization.”

Would Mattingly like this to be the final stop of his managerial career?

“I feel good enough that I know I want to keep managing,” he said in spring training. “I would love for this to be my final stop and we’re winning championships. I’m kind of more day to day. The older you get as a manager, it’s almost like it’s better for you. As a player, you’re getting older and your clock is ticking. As a manager it’s more life experience, more baseball experience. You just feel more and more comfortable all the time.”

This story will be updated.