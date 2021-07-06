Podcast: Sixto Sanchez’s season is over, Marlins-Braves recap and All-Star talk

Miami Marlins pitcher Sixto Sanchez throws in the first inning of a spring training game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Let’s start with the pressing news: Sixto Sanchez’s season ended before it could begin. The Miami Marlins’ top prospect will undergo season-ending surgery after dealing with assorted right shoulder issues over the last three months.

It was the latest bit of news over a pretty busy few days for the Marlins.

There was the latest chapter of the Ronald Acuna Jr. hit-by-pitch saga, which took place Friday when Pablo Lopez’s 91.6 mph sinker to begin the bottom of the first inning plunked the Atlanta Braves’ star outfielder and resulted in Lopez’s ejection (as well as manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.).

There was the Sunday meltdown against the Braves, a four-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth vanishing and the Marlins’ loss coming on a bases-loaded, two-out, pinch-hit single by a Braves pitcher.

And then there was rookie Trevor Rogers being named an All-Star.

Again, busy few days.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez break it all down on the latest episode of Fish Bytes.