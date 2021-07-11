Miami Marlins’ Pablo Lopez breaks MLB record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game

Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches the ball during the top of the third inning of an MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Add Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez into the record books.

The 25-year-old struck out the first nine Atlanta Braves batters he faced on Sunday, breaking a franchise and Major League Baseball record in the process.

MLB’s previous record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game: Eight, done three times (Jim Deshaies on Sept. 23, 1986; Jacob deGrom on Sept. 15, 2014; and German Marquez on Sept. 26, 2018)

It also ties Miami’s record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point in a game, set by Ricky Nolasco on Sept. 30, 2009.

Lopez needed just 35 pitches to get the nine strikeouts. Five of the strikeouts were on three pitches.

MLB’s record for consecutive strikeouts at any point in a game is 10, done twice (Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021, and Tom Seaver on April 27, 1970).

Ehire Adrianza grounded out to Jesus Aguilar at first base to start the fourth and Freddie Freeman followed with a single to break up a no-hitter bid.

This story will be updated.