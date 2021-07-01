Heavy rain postpones Marlins series finale against Phillies. Here’s what’s next

A tarp covers the infield at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021, as rain falls in Philadelphia. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday has been postponed due to inclement weather at Citizens Bank Park.

The game will be made up on July 16, the Marlins’ first day of competition after the All-Star Break, as part of a doubleheader.

The Marlins and Phillies split the first two games of the series, with Philadelphia winning the opener 4-3 on Tuesday and Miami winning 11-6 on Saturday. The Marlins are 5-4 in nine games against the Phillies so far this season.

The groundscrew put the tarp over the infield at about 4:05 p.m., two hours before the game was scheduled to start. The rain began falling at the ballpark about a half hour later. The weather forecast called for continued storms throughout the night and into Friday morning.

This is the third time this season a Marlins game has been rescheduled due to weather. A game with the New York Mets at Citi Field was suspended in the top of the first inning on April 11 and has been rescheduled for Aug. 31 as part of a split doubleheader. Their series finale against the Boston Red Sox was postponed on May 30 and made up on June 7.

The Marlins continue their final road trip before the All-Star Break with three games against the Atlanta Braves starting Friday.

