How Magneuris Sierra gave the Marlins a win over the Phillies before the game started

The national anthem had been sung, and a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies was minutes away from beginning at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

But in the time between, nearly 10 minutes worth, two players — one from each team — held their ground in a pre-game standoff.

For the Marlins: backup outfielder Magneuris Sierra.

For the Phillies: backup infielder Ronald Torreyes.

The two kept the standoff going right up to first pitch, through the Phillies taking the field, Aaron Nola tossing his warm-up pitches and Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepping into the box.

In the end, Sierra came away with the win, Torreyes taking the first step back to his dugout after home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi directed the players to make their way off the field so the game could begin.





Nearly a 4-minute battle to stay outside the dugout between Magnueris Sierra and Ronald Torreyes involving the Phillie Phanatic and @j_chisholm3!



WHO WILL COME AWAY VICTORIOUS?@Marlins | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/YKUnyDpCKU — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) June 30, 2021

“We’ve got a winner,” Paul Severino, Bally Sports Florida play-by-play announcer for the Marlins, bellowed on the broadcast. “Mags wins.”

Sierra, who was greeted with smiles and high fives from his teammates after his victory, won despite the occasional heckle from the crowd and direct tampering from the Phillie Phanatic, the Phillies’ team mascot.

Midway through the standoff, the Phanatic drove over to Sierra, tapping the player’s backside (“Woah. Hey. Look out now, Phillie Phanatic,” Severino said. “Come on now. We can’t be having that. This is a family program.”) before dancing in an attempt to get Sierra to budge. Sierra laughed, but he didn’t move.

He did, however, have support from his teammates. Chisholm walked up to the Phanatic with a bat, jokingly gesturing that he would take a swing if the mascot didn’t back down.

Don't mess with us or any of our kids ever again. pic.twitter.com/XylBK67RYd — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 30, 2021

Three minutes later, Sierra became the victor.