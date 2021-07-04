Marlins lose four-run lead in ninth, fall to Braves in extras on walk-off single

Miami Marlins’ Adam Duvall, right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

The game was all but finished. The Miami Marlins were three outs away from clinching their third consecutive series against the Atlanta Braves and their seventh overall win in 10 tries against their division rival this season.

And then it unraveled in the bottom of the ninth.

And got worse after that.

The Braves scored four runs against Yimi Garcia to tie the game and then finished the rally in the 10th when pitcher Max Fried hit a pinch-hit, bases-loaded, two-out, walk-off single against Anthony Bass for an 8-7 Atlanta win at Truist Park on Sunday.

It undid the work the Marlins’ offense did, a three-hit, four-RBI effort from Adam Duvall and ninth-inning home runs from Sandy Leon and Jesus Aguilar to build the lead.

It undid the work the pitching staff did up to that point, with Zach Thompson holding the Braves to three runs over six innings and the duo of Richard Bleier and Anthony Bender keeping Miami’s lead intact through the eighth.

But in a span of 38 pitches and 10 batters in the bottom of the ninth, the Marlins’ lead was erased.

It started simple and painless enough. Austin Riley singled before Dansby Swanson hit into a fielder’s choice. One out and one on. A double play ball ends the game.

Back-to-back singles from Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia score Swanson and bring the tying run to the plate.

Pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval walks. Bases loaded. The Braves now have the winning run at the plate.

Abraham Almonte hits a double down the third-base line. Two score. The Marlins’ lead is down to one. Still only one out in the ninth.

Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit a two-run home run in the third, hits a game-tying sacrifice fly to right.

The Marlins intentionally walk both Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies before Garcia strikes out Riley in his second at-bat of the frame to force extra innings. The Braves would score the winning run and complete the comeback one game later.

This story will be updated.