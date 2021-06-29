Miami Marlins lose for 10th time in 14 games despite late rally against Phillies

Miami Marlins’ Trevor Rogers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Trevor Rogers made his latest case on Tuesday night to be the Miami Marlins’ All-Star representative.

His offense did nothing to back him up until the late innings.

Rogers, the 23-year-old left-handed pitcher who should be the frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, struck out nine and held the Philadelphia Phillies to two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings.

But even with that, the Marlins still dropped their series opener against the Phillies 4-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game road trip. Miami (33-45) has now lost 10 of its last 14 games dating back to June 13.

The Marlins avoided the shutout in the eighth when Jon Berti scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. Starling Marte grounded out to strand the other two runners.

An Adam Duvall two-run home run in the ninth cut the deficit to one, but Miami came no closer than that.

The latest loss erased another quality performance from Rogers, who very likely could be named the NL Rookie of the month for a third consecutive time to begin the season.

Rogers held the Phillies (37-40) to just two hits on Tuesday although both resulted in runs.

The first was an Andrew McCutchen RBI single in the first that scored Jean Segura, who reached on a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a Bryce Harper walk. The second was a Rhys Hoskins solo home run with two outs in the sixth against a Rogers changeup — his 99th and final pitch of the game — that leaked over the heart of the plate.

Through 16 starts this year, Rogers has a 2.14 ERA with 110 strikeouts against 32 walks in 92 1/3 innings. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his starts this season.

Rogers’ performance by month:

▪ April: five starts, 28 innings pitched, and a 1.29 ERA with 38 strikeouts against 10 walks and one home run allowed.

▪ May: six starts, 34 2/3 innings pitched, and a 2.34 ERA with 38 strikeouts against 12 walks and two home runs allowed.

▪ June: five starts, 29 2/3 innings pitched, and a 2.73 ERA with 34 strikeouts against 10 walks and 2 home runs allowed.

Latest on Sixto Sanchez

Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez is throwing from flat ground at 120 feet as his rehab from right shoulder inflammation that dates back to April 1 continues at a slow pace.

Sanchez was briefly shut down after experiencing discomfort in his shoulder following his first bullpen session on May 25 and essentially started his throwing progression from scratch after that.

“This hasn’t gone as quickly as we want,” general manager Kim Ng said, “but you know a lot of, you know, in terms of medical you have to let the athletes dictate how quick or slow they go. We’re just taking it day by day and making sure that we are conservative in our approach because he’s a big part of our future.”

More injury updates

▪ Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (60-day IL, right elbow spur) and middle infielder Jose Devers (10-day IL, right shoulder impingement) are scheduled to start rehab assignments with Triple A Jacksonville this week.

▪ Third baseman Brian Anderson (60-day IL, left shoulder subluxation) is doing defensive drills and soft toss.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez (60-day IL, right quad strain) is throwing from flat ground at 105 feet and doing lower body strengthening, while left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano (10-day IL, left shoulder impingement) is throwing at 120 feet.

Day off for Rojas

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday while dealing with a non-COVID-19-related illness. It’s the same cold-type illness starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was dealing with during his start on Sunday.

Luis Marte started in Rojas’ place at shortstop.

Roster moves

Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet was placed on the 10-day IL with a sprained knee, retroactive to Monday. Right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert (right biceps inflammation) was returned from his rehab assignment, reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple A Jacksonville

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway and left-handed pitcher Steven Okert were added to the active roster from Triple-A Jacksonville.

This and that

▪ Joe Panik, acquired Tuesday from the Toronto Blue Jays, is expected to join the team in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

▪ Odubel Herrera’s RBI double against relief pitcher Anthony Bender in the seventh snapped Bender’s streak of 22 innings without giving up an earned run to start his MLB career — the fifth longest streak to start a career in MLB history.