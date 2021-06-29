Podcast: Where Marlins stand as trade deadline nears. Plus draft and minor-league talk

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) talks with Marlins General Manager Kim Ng during batting practice before the start of their baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins are adamant that they are better than their 33-44 record. That might be true.

If more of their 22 one-run games went their way (Miami is 6-16 in those contests) or more of their 52 games decided by no more than three runs went in their favor (Miami is 18-34 in those games), this discussion likely wouldn’t be happening.

But they didn’t, so we are.

This juncture of the season, two weeks before the All-Star Break and a month before the trade deadline, only enhances the need for the conversation.

As good as the Marlins think they can be at their peak, the truth is they’re in last place in the National League East and nine games behind the division-leading New York Mets. Playoff chances aren’t completely gone, but barring a strong run during the next month (and the next two weeks in particular), the Marlins will have to take a long look at their roster and see which veterans can be traded by the July 30 deadline to maximize their value and get quality returns. Starling Marte, Jesus Aguilar, Yimi Garcia and potentially Miguel Rojas headline that group.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez dive into this on the latest episode of Fish Bytes. We also take a look at the Marlins’ position in the MLB Draft, which begins July 11, with highlights from director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik’s 30-minute media session Monday and recap the latest week in the minor leagues.