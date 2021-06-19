Adam Duvall’s hot streak streak continues as Miami Marlins take road series vs Cubs

Miami Marlins’ Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Adam Duvall did it again.

Two days at Wrigley Field. Two multi-home run performances.

And, in the grand scheme of things, powering the Miami Marlins to two wins to clinch their first road series in a month.

Final score on Saturday: Marlins 11, Chicago Cubs 1.

Miami improves to 31-39. The Cubs fall to 39-32.

Couple that with Miami’s 10-2 win on Friday, and the Marlins have won their first road series since taking two of three against the Phillies on May 18-20. They had gone 1-11 in their 12 road games leading up to their trip to Chicago since that Phillies series.

And Duvall has played a pivotal role in the Marlins’ offensive success at Wrigley Field.

His four home runs — one grand slam, three two-run shots — have accounted for 10 of the Marlins’ 21 runs over the last two days. Duvall now leads the National League with 52 RBI and is tied for fourth with 16 home runs.

Duvall is just the third player in Marlins history with multiple home runs in consecutive games, joining the likes of Giancarlo Stanton (2016) and Derek Lee (2002).

It’s also the latest big game during his latest stretch of offensive success.

Duvall is hitting .326 over his last 11 games with seven home runs, 19 RBI and 10 runs scored. He has hits in nine of those 11 games and driven in multiple runs in five games during this stretch. Miami is 6-5 in those 11 games.

He’s had two other stretches like this so far this season:

▪ April 10-21: Duvall had a .297 batting average with three home runs, 13 RBI and seven runs scored over 10 games. Miami went 7-3 in those games.

▪ May 4-21: Duvall hit .302 with four home runs, 16 RBI and seven runs scored over 14 games in which Miami went 8-6.

“It happens fast,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said postgame Friday. “You guys see it. With Duvy, when it’s hot, it’s hot. And it’s not usually solo [home runs]. It’s usually multiples. ... When he gets one, there’s usually another one in the bag there. Either that night or the next day, it seems like it’s coming. So, when he gets hot, it just adds to the mix, really. His is kind of instant hot, and, and I think that just kind of changes games like he did today.”

This and that

▪ Outfielder Jesus Sanchez hit his first career MLB home run in the seventh inning on Saturday. First baseman Lewin Diaz also hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

▪ First baseman Jesus Aguilar’s first-inning sacrifice fly gave him 50 RBI on the season. He and Duvall are the fourth duo in club history to have each driven in 50 runs or more in 67 games or less. The others: Mike Lowell and Alex Gonzalez in2003, Lowell and Cliff Floyd in 2001, and Jeff Conine and Gary Sheffield in 1994.

▪ Catcher Jorge Alfaro has hits in four of his last five starts and is batting .306 overall since returning from the injured list on May 25.

▪ The Marlins added infielder Luis Marte to the active roster prior to Saturday’s game and designated for assignment infielder Deven Marrero to make room on both the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.