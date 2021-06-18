Adam Duvall’s two home runs power Miami Marlins to road win over Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins’ Adam Duvall runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 18, 2021. AP

The Miami Marlins had one of their best offensive nights of the season in their 10-2 series-opening win against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Two big swings from Adam Duvall did most of the heavy lifting.

Duvall hit a pair of home runs — a third-inning grand slam and a two-run shot in the seventh — to lead the offensive onslaught. Duvall now leads the team with 14 home runs and is third in the National League with 48 RBI, one behind teammate Jesus Aguilar and the San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. for the NL lead.

Duvall capped a five-run third inning for the Marlins with his second grand slam of the season. He sent a 77.7 mph changeup from Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies a projected 385 feet to right field.

His second home run came in the seventh off Dan Winkler and went a projected 377 feet to left.

Jon Berti added a three-run home run in the win, which moved the Marlins to 30-39 on the season.

Miami’s 10 runs scored are the second-most they’ve had in a road game this season behind the 14 they scored against the Atlanta Braves on April 13. Duvall had two home runs in that game as well.

It’s just the fourth time through 69 games that the Marlins scored double-digit runs.

Cody Poteet, making his first start since going on the injured list June 5 with a right MCL sprain, held the Cubs (39-31) to two runs over 3 2/3 innings. Both runs came on solo home runs from Joc Pederson. Poteet struck out five and threw 80 pitches.

John Curtiss (1 1/3 innings), Ross Detwiler (1 2/3 innings) and Zach Pop (2 1/3 innings) finished the game out of the bullpen, allowing the Marlins to keep their bullpen intact.