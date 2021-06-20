No Miami Marlins sweep at Wrigley after shutout loss to Chicago Cubs in finale

Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs gets picked off at second base by Miguel Rojas #19 of the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

There was no sweep at Wrigley Field.

The Miami Marlins dropped their series finale to the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Sunday. The shutout loss came after the Marlins scored a combined 21 runs in their first two games of the series (10-2 win on Friday and 11-1 win on Saturday).

The offensive success, which included seven home runs and 20 total hits, didn’t carry into the finale. Miami (31-40) recorded just six hits, four of which came with two outs, and had just one runner in scoring position on the afternoon.

Zach Thompson, making his third start of the season for Miami, threw four no-hit innings and struck out a career-high seven batters but gave up an unearned run in the third inning to take the loss. Jason Heyward walked to begin the inning, reached third on a fielding error by Miguel Rojas on a Joc Pederson groundball that skipped out of Rojas’ glove, and scored on a Jorge Alfaro passed ball.

The Cubs (40-32) added an insurance run in the fifth when Pederson’s RBI single off Ross Detwiler scored Patrick Wisdom, who opened the inning with a single after a 15-pitch at-bat.

The Marlins went 2-4 overall on this road trip, which began with a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals.

This story will be updated.