Marlins get lineup boost with Rojas’ return. And Mattingly responds to Gallen comments

The Miami Marlins are getting another key player back as they attempt to end their elongated road woes.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said shortstop Miguel Rojas will be added to the active roster ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. A corresponding move has not been made yet.

Rojas missed 18 games after sustaining a left index finger dislocation while diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt on May 27. Miami went 5-13 in those games, with a 1-11 mark in the 12 road games during that span.

Rojas made a pair of rehab assignment starts with Triple A Jacksonville prior to rejoining the Marlins and went 4 for 8 with a double and a run scored in the two games.

He will add a steady bat to a Marlins lineup that needs reinforcements while also bringing his Gold Glove-caliber defense back to the infield that is without third baseman Brian Anderson until at least late July. Rojas entered Friday with a .787 on-base-plus slugging mark that ranks fourth among Miami’s regular starters. Rojas’ 14 doubles and 32 runs scored are team highs.

Rojas’ .993 fielding percentage (one error in 146 chances) is second in MLB among starting shortstops behind only the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Kevin Newman.

“It’s going to be good to have Miggy back,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I think of all the injuries, we’ve had — and obviously we lost Star [outfielder Starling Marte] for a period of time — I feel like the Miggy one hurt us as much as any of them.”

Mattingly responds to Zac Gallen comments

Before he started his pregame news conference Friday, Mattingly gave a minute-long statement denying allegations from former Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen that Michael Hill, now MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations and former Marlins president of baseball operations, encouraged Marlins pitchers to used foreign substances to improve their grip on the baseball.

MLB announced Wednesday it will begin enforcing its policy that bans any substances used to alter the baseball outside of rosin. The penalty is a 10-game suspension and teams being unable to replace the pitcher on the roster while serving that suspension. The policy enforcement begins Monday.

Gallen, now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, told reporters in a pregame Zoom call Wednesday said using foreign substances on baseballs has been “a custom and practice for, I would imagine, a lot of organizations, especially the person running that part of the commissioner’s office, who is leading the crackdown.”

He followed up, without naming names, by saying, “He was in charge of an organization that was definitely at one point saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to need these things to help you.’”

Hill denied these allegations.

Mattingly’s full statement is below:

“Before we get started for me, I’ve been watching the news a little bit and I just want to make sure it’s pretty clear that since I’ve been here in Miami, no one from our front office, past or present, has directed us to do anything with any kind of substance on the ball or anything like that. Obviously that kind of stuff is kind of getting obviously getting beat up in the news and there’s a lot of talk about it. I can say that we’ve talked to our players. We’ll probably have another meeting discussing the memo so they’re totally clear on it, but I did want to clear up the front office thing because no one has told us to do anything or directed us to do anything or have guys do that. So, it is one of those things. It’s frustrating. I know it’s something that’s grown in the games. It’s been around. But I know obviously Major League Baseball has put out a policy now. It’s going to enforce it. We’re going to move forward from that. Like I said, our guys will know. They’ll understand it, or at least they’ll have been told enough to understand it. And then we’re going to move forward with the policy.”

On the mound

Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet will start Friday’s game against the Cubs. He has been on the injured list with a sprained right MCL since June 5.