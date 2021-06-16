Sandy Alcantara throws a gem, but Marlins offense shut down in walk-off loss to Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO - JUNE 16: Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 16, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sandy Alcantara had a masterful performance on the mound on Sunday, doing everything he could to keep the Miami Marlins in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

His run of success ran out in the ninth inning.

On Alcantara’s 108th and ultimately final pitch of the game, Yadier Molina hit a walk-off single down the third-base line past a diving Deven Marrero to score Paul Goldschmidt as the Cardinals defeated the Marlins 1-0 to complete the three-game sweep at Busch Stadium. Goldschmidt reached base on a Jazz Chisholm Jr. fielding error and moved to second on a Matt Carpenter one-out walk.

The Marlins (29-39) lost the first two games of the series 4-2 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday and are now 13-25 in road games this season. They have an off day on Thursday before starting a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs, who entered Wednesday tied for first place in the National League Central.

Regardless of the final score, Alcantara put together his latest quality start since that 1 1/3 inning dud against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14. The 25-year-old righty threw a season-long 8 1/3 innings and kept the Cardinals scoreless through the first eight innings. He struck out seven, didn’t allow a walk and got a pair of batters to hit into inning-ending double plays. It was the third time in his past five starts he threw at least eight innings while giving up two runs or fewer.

But the Marlins failed to put runs on the scoreboard, spoiling Alcantara’s gem despite ample opportunities.

They had runners on first and third with one out in the fourth after back-to-back one-out singles from Jon Berti and Jesus Sanchez. Berti was thrown out at home on a Jorge Alfaro groundout to the right side and Lewin Diaz struck out to end the inning.

Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra led off the fifth with back-to-back singles. Deven Marrero grounded into a double play that moved Brinson to third with two outs, Alcantara was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners and Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

They had runners on first and second again with one out in the sixth after singles by Berti and Alfaro, but a Diaz lineout and Brinson flyout stranded them.

This story will be updated.