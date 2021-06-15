Podcast: Can Marlins build on successful homestand? Plus interviews with two top prospects

Miami Marlins players celebrate their 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves during their baseball game at loanDepot park on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

They were coming off a “nightmare” of a road trip, as manager Don Mattingly put it. Losing eight of nine games is never ideal.

Responding on a positive note at home? That’s the first step in trying to keep the season afloat as some major decisions begin to loom.

The Miami Marlins won four of six games during their last homestand at loanDepot park, taking two of three games against both the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves.

Can they keep the momentum going into a road trip against the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs? The answer to that could decide what they do with the trade deadline looming just a month and a half away.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez dive into this on the latest episode of Fish Bytes, including thoughts on Jazz Chisholm Jr., Starling Marte and Isan Diaz. In the second half of the episode, Jordan recaps the few days he spent in Jupiter last week to watch the Class A Jupiter Hammerheads in person and shares highlights from interviews with shortstop Nasim Nunez and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr.