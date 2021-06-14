A look into at what the Marlins are seeing from Isan Diaz at the plate and at third base

Miami Marlins third baseman Isan Diaz (1) throws to first during the eighth inning of their baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Isan Diaz always tries to stay positive. He’s been back in the big leagues for about a month and a half now after starting the season at the Miami Marlins’ alternate training site. He has his chance to show he can handle the grind of playing at the MLB level and can produce enough to stay at the MLB level.

But, Diaz admits, those negative thoughts can creep into his mind. It happens on occasion when he looks at his batting average or when he misplays a routine ground ball at third base — a position he rarely played before being forced over there following the latest injury to Gold Glove finalist Brian Anderson.

When those moments do happen, though, he takes a step back, collects himself and gets ready for the next opportunity.

“Over time, obviously you start to wonder and try to figure out things that are that are not the problem,” Diaz said. “What happens is you get into this funk to where you start thinking more than what’s actually happening, thinking more or less of the negatives rather than positives. So I’m just continuing to do the same thing I’m doing and just take what the game gives me. I’m just trying to continue to to learn, trying to continue to accept the game for what it gives.”

And it has given him opportunities.

Miami Marlins third baseman Isan Diaz (1) slides safely into home on a RBI single by teammate Marlins second baseman Jon Berti (5) during the fourth inning of their baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Let’s start on offense and, with that, start with the obvious: The .146 batting average is not what Diaz wants. It’s not what the Marlins want from an everyday starter either.

But dive deeper.

One area that stands out for Diaz: His patience at the plate has helped him get on base.

Heading into Monday’s series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals, Diaz has drawn walks in 16.7 of his 120 plate appearances. That was the 10th-highest rate among the 314 MLB players with at least 100 plate appearances this season entering Monday.

Even more, his .206 expected batting average is 60 points higher than his actual .146 mark — the ninth-largest difference among that group of 314 players. Still not earth shattering but a note that he has been unlucky, also evidenced by his .188 batting average on balls in play.

His 20 total walks are tied for the second-most on the Marlins’ roster. His .348 on-base percentage so far in June is fifth-best on the team among regular starters behind Starling Marte (.463), Jorge Alfaro (.400), Jon Berti (.381) and Jesus Aguilar (.352).

“He’s had a lot of tough luck right from the start this year,” hitting coach Eric Duncan said, “but he’s really put together a lot of great ABs for us, contributed obviously with walks. ... This game, it has a way of testing you day in and day out. And I think especially for hitters who have hard luck to start a season, it’s kind of testing can you be committed to the process? Isan has done a really good job of that, really trying to continue to gain an understanding of what he’s looking for and how what he does mechanically fits into that. He’s continued to get better every day.”

Miami Marlins third baseman Isan Diaz (1) unable to fields a ball hit by Colorado Rockies shortstop Brendan Rodgers (7) during the second inning of their baseball game at loanDepot park on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

He’s getting more comfortable at the new position defensively, too. Prior to this season, Diaz had played just 14 games at third base in winter ball and never in the minor leagues.

He had to learn the position quickly, adjust his throwing motion from the underhand release he was accustomed to at second base to an overhand motion.

Trey Hillman, the Marlins’ third base coach and primary defense coach, gave Diaz a crash course on the position before Diaz made his first start on June 1.

The main messages: Stay aggressive and be prepared to field the ball and make a play quickly the second he sees the ball hit the dirt.

There have been some bumps on the road, but Hillman said he’s pleased with Diaz’s development so far.

“He’s starting to understand that it’s a cat-and-mouse game a little bit,” Hillman said, “and he’s making step adjustments. He’s really embraced it.

Just look at the two big plays he made in Saturday’s win.

In the third inning, with a runner on first and no outs, he snared a line drive from Ronald Acuna Jr. that came off the bat at a blistering 117.2 mph and nearly doubled up the runner at first base. The ball had a 76 percent hit probability.

And in the ninth, with the Marlins holding onto a two-run lead, Diaz ranged to his left to field a Dansby Swanson groundball, diving to make the grab. He spun around and fired a perfectly placed throw to Jesus Aguilar at first for the first out of the inning.

According to Fangraphs, Diaz had successfully made plays on 85.7 percent of the balls that came his way while playing at third base.

“We’ve actually really liked him at third,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s looked good over there. He’s looked natural. He looks built for that spot.”

Injury updates

▪ Infielder Jose Devers (right shoulder discomfort) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and right-handed pitcher Luis Madero was added to the active roster to replace him. Anderson, dealing with a right shoulder subluxation, was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Madero.

▪ Barring a setback during his rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville, the hope is for shortstop Miguel Rojas to join the team in Chicago for the second half of this road trip.

▪ Sixto Sanchez is throwing on flat ground from 75 feet, and Jorge Guzman was scheduled to throw three innings (about 45 pitches) during an extended spring training game Monday.