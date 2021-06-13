Pablo Lopez struggles against Braves as Marlins close strong homestand with loss

Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitches during the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Atlanta Braves batter after Atlanta Braves batter came to the plate in the first inning, nine in total, before Pablo Lopez could retire the side.

Lopez threw 39 pitches in the frame and gave up three runs to put the Miami Marlins in a bind. Even with a couple rally attempts, the Marlins wouldn’t recover in a 6-4 loss to the Braves at loanDepot park to close out a six-game homestand.

Miami (29-36), however, won the first two games against Atlanta (30-33) and went 4-2 on the homestand overall to rebound from the team’s 1-8 road trip that preceded this week back in South Florida.

Lopez, who threw a career-best eight inning on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies his last time on the mound to start the homestand, lasted just three innings on Sunday. That’s tied for the shortest start of his MLB career. The 25-year-old righty gave up four earned runs on six hits, two walks and a hit by pitch while striking out two. He needed 84 pitches to record nine outs.

It was Lopez’s latest poor outing against the Braves. In 10 career starts against Atlanta, Lopez is 2-5 with a 5.66 ERA (30 earned runs in 47 2/3 innings). That includes giving up 10 earned runs in seven innings over his two outings against the Braves so far this season.

On Sunday, most of the damage was done in that rough first inning.

The breakdown:

▪ Ronald Acuna Jr. leads off the game with a single and Freddie Freeman follows with a double to instantly put runners on second and third base.

▪ Ozzie Albies pops out to shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the first out before Lopez walks Abraham Almonte on a full count to load the bases.

▪ Austin Riley breaks the game open with a two-strike single to shallow center field that scores Acuna and Freeman and gives the Braves a 2-0 lead.

▪ Another full-count walk, this time to Ehire Adrianza, once again loads the bases before Lopez strikes out Kevan Smith for the second out.

▪ Atlanta gets its final run of the opening frame when Lopez hits Guillermo Heredia with a pitch. Braves pitcher Drew Smyly grounded out to second base to end the inning.

Of the nine batters Lopez faced in that first inning, four of six who reached base had two-strike counts.

Lopez also gave up a solo home run to Riley in the third and the bullpen gave up runs in the fifth (Smith RBI single that scored Riley) and sixth (Ender Inciarte solo home run).

The Marlins scored two runs apiece in the fifth and seventh innings with Starling Marte fueling the rally attempts. He broke up the shutout in the fifth with an RBI single that scored Jon Berti and then scored on a wild pitch. Marte then drove in two more runs with another single in the seventh.