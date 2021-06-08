Podcast: What’s next for the Marlins after a ‘nightmare’ of a road trip?

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, center, stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 4, 2021. AP

Well, that was a road trip to forget. Seven consecutive losses against three different teams (two losses to the Boston Red Sox, two more to the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo and three to the Pittsburgh Pirates) before recording a win in the penultimate game.

There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played this season — 103 games, to be exact — but the Marlins could be getting to a crossroads very soon. What they do in the immediate future very well could decide whether they attempt to stay in the playoff hunt or decide to be sellers.

Oh, and injuries once again are impacting the starting rotation.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez break down where the Marlins go from here as the road trip finally comes to an end. Also on the podcast, some highlights from pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.’s pregame media availability last weekend and the latest updates on the Marlins’ top prospects.

A note: The podcast was recorded Monday afternoon prior to the road trip finale against the Red Sox, a makeup game after the original finale on May 30 was postponed due to weather.