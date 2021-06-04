Marlins once again lose a starting pitcher to injury in Pirates series. Where things stand

Cody Poteet #72 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 4, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

So, that full-strength starting pitching rotation the Marlins finally had on Thursday afternoon? That didn’t last long.

Elieser Hernandez went back on the injured list prior to Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a right ankle strain suffered on the basepaths in the sixth inning of Thursday’s loss to the Pirates to begin the four-game series.

Hours later, Cody Poteet, a pleasant surprise in his first four MLB starts as he held down another back-end rotation spots, exited Friday’s game in the third inning with an apparent injury. Exact details of the injury are unknown at this time, although Poteet appeared to gesture at his right leg when manager Don Mattingly and head athletic trainer Gene Basham consulted with him on the mound. He was removed after throwing one warmup pitch in an attempt to see if he could play through it.

Poteet had given up three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings.

In 24 innings since making his MLB debut on May 12, Poteet has a 3.75 ERA with 21 strikeouts against eight walks. Opponents were hitting .184 against him.

As for Hernandez, he’s back on the injured list after suffering a right quad strain running from third to home in the sixth inning. He was solid on the mound before the injury, holding Pittsburgh to one run on three hits over five innings of work. He struck out six batters and didn’t allow a walk. Of his 68 pitches, 49 were strikes.

Thursday was Hernandez’s first start since April 3 when he suffered a right biceps injury that resulted in him missing two months.

“He’s in a pretty good amount of pain today,” Mattingly said pregame Friday. “I think they’ve left him at the hotel, just having trouble moving around. He left on crutches last night. ... Obviously it’s more than 10 days, and we’ll see how it progresses as we go.”

The Marlins recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson with Hernandez sidelined. The Marlins will not need the fifth starting pitcher until Tuesday, so Mattingly opted to add an extra bat to his bench in the interim.

Marlins’ options

While the Marlins have starters lined up for the final three games of this road trip — Trevor Rogers on Saturday, Sandy Alcantara on Sunday and Pablo Lopez on Monday — they are going to need to once again find pitchers to fill out one spot in the rotation (two, if Poteet’s injury is severe). Their healthy options on the 40-man roster are lefties Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano.

Nick Neidert and Jordan Holloway are on the 10-day IL with right biceps inflammation and a right groin strain, respectively. Jorge Guzman is on the 60-day IL.

Sixto Sanchez (right shoulder) experienced a setback in his rehab after beginning bullpen sessions. Edward Cabrera (right biceps nerve inflammation) most recently threw two innings in an extended spring training game on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.