Marlins lineup gets boost ahead of Blue Jays series. Plus team hits COVID vaccine threshold

The Miami Marlins are getting a key player back into their lineup as they begin a two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.

Middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has missed the past four games with a right ankle sprain, is starting at shortstop and batting in the leadoff spot for the Marlins on Tuesday as they try to end their current run that includes four loses during the past five games.

Chisholm hasn’t played in a game since May 25, when he rolled his ankle rounding first base in the sixth inning trying to turn a single into a double against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins took a cautious approach with Chisholm in hopes that they could avoid placing him on the injured list.

He sat out the final two games of the Phillies series at loanDepot park and did not play in either of the two games against the Boston Red Sox on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s game at Fenway Park was postponed due to weather, but Chisholm was not scheduled to be in the lineup for that game, either, although he was active doing running drills and taking batting practice in Boston.

Chisholm hinted at the news of his return with an Instagram post late Tuesday morning of him walking the sidelines at loanDepot park that included the caption “Everyone gotta feel me!!#welcomebackprince”

Chisholm’s return is definitely welcomed considering the Marlins’ lack of infield depth. Shortstop Miguel Rojas (left index finger dislocation) and third baseman Brian Anderson (left shoulder subluxation) are on the injured list. The Marlins’ active non-first baseman infielders are Chisholm, Luis Marte, Isan Diaz, Jose Devers and Jon Berti.

“I think just as much as anything just getting Jazz back in lineup and back on the field,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I think we’ve been able to see that he seems to be a little bit of a catalyst for us by getting on base and having a chance to steal bags. He’s probably the furthest along at short[stop, among healthy players]. We’ve been playing [Devers] there but obviously hadn’t played too deep into his career, even at the Triple A level. To get a little bit more experience in the middle of the field allows to put the rest of the guys in better positions. It should be good for our defense.”

In 29 games this season, Chisholm has a .286 batting average with five home runs, four doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 15 runs scored. His nine stolen bases are tied for the seventh-most in MLB and the most among rookies. Tuesday marks the 16th time Chisholm is batting leadoff for the Marlins this year, second only to Rojas (19). Chisholm previously missed 16 games while on the IL for a hamstring strain.

A few more Tuesday lineup notables: Adam Duvall is back after missing both games in Boston. He’s playing in right field and batting fifth. ... Luis Marte will make his MLB debut, batting ninth and playing second base. ... Diaz is starting at first base for the first time in his MLB career. ... Berti is starting in left field for the first time this season.

Marlins hit COVID-19 vaccine threshold

Mattingly said pregame Tuesday that the Marlins have reached the threshold of having at least 85 percent of their Tier 1 personnel fully vaccinated from COVID-19 that allows for easing of some of MLB’s health and safety protocols.

The group that factors into this tier include all players at the MLB and Triple A level as well as coaches and staff members with direct contact to players.

Since the Marlins hit the threshold, they will not have to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen. They also will not have to wear contact tracing tracking devices. Individuals on the team are also able to gather for activities in the clubhouse and on team airplanes and buses. They will also be tested less frequently and are now allowed to dine indoors.

“That’s actually a good feeling for us,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly said the team’s traveling party has been over 90 percent for a while but enough players at the Triple A level have now been fully vaccinated to get them cleared.

Sixto setback

The Marlins announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez, their top prospect, experienced slight discomfort in his throwing shoulder in between bullpen sessions. He is going to stop throwing for a few days before being re-evaluated.

Sanchez has not thrown in a game this season and has been rehabbing since first experiencing right shoulder discomfort in a simulated game at the team’s alternate training site on April 1. He just started throwing bullpen sessions last week.

“We’ll take care of him,” Mattingly said. “Be careful with him. We’re making sure that we’re giving him the best chance to be healthy and stay healthy. That’s probably the number one priority for a guy like that.”

More injury updates

▪ Outfielder Lewis Brinson (left middle finger) and right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez (right biceps) are with the Marlins in Buffalo but are not on the active roster at this time. Brinson, placed on the 10-day injured list May 18, is eligible to join the active roster. Hernandez, on the 60-day IL retroactive to April 3, can be activated as early as Thursday.

▪ Anderson is rehabbing in Miami.

▪ Rojas underwent X-rays, which revealed a small avulsion fracture from his finger dislocation. Rojas, however, has started range of motion activities.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway (right groin) threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Sunday and is scheduled for another bullpen later this week.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (right elbow) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session on Saturday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert (right biceps) continues rehab in Miami and is scheduled to start a throwing program this week.