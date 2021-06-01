Podcast: Recapping Marlins’ lousy (and wet) series in Boston. Plus minor-league updates

El partido entre los Marlins y los Medias Rojas fue pospuesto debio a la fuerte lluvia que caía el domingo en el Fenway Park de Boston. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The weather was bad in Boston over the weekend. The Miami Marlins’ performance on the field the little they did play baseball wasn’t that much better.

Miami dropped two games to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park — a 5-2 game that was called after 5 1/2 innings on Friday and a 3-1 decision on Saturday in which they went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Sunday’s series finale was postponed and rescheduled for June 7 to wrap up this latest extended road trip.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez take a look at what went wrong in Boston, preview the rest of the road trip that includes two games at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field against the Toronto Blue Jays and four more against the Pittsburgh Pirates before returning to Boston, and recap the latest in the minor leagues.

We also play Luis Marte’s pregame interview from this weekend as he explains his decade-long journey through the minors that resulted in him landing on the Marlins’ roster with the hopes of making his MLB debut.