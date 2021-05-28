Miami Marlins, Boston Red Sox in weather delay midway through series opener

Fans sit in the rain during the third inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. AP

The first game of a three-game series between the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox entered a rain delay in the middle of the sixth inning on Friday at Fenway Park with the Red Sox holding a 5-2 lead.

Exactly when — or if — the game will resume Friday night is unclear. The weather forecast in Boston calls for steady rain until at least 9 a.m. Saturday.

Plus, since the game has already crossed the five-inning threshold, the game can be called and ruled an official game. The other options are the teams deciding to wait out the weather or suspending the game and picking it back up where it stopped.

The teams are scheduled to play at 4:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend in Boston is the only time the Marlins face the Red Sox this season.

There was a steady stream of rain from first pitch Friday, with the weather intensifying as the game progressed. The infield dirt had large puddles by the fourth inning, primarily on the left side.

Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro opened scoring for the Marlins with his first home run of the season — a two-run shot to right field that went a projected 381 feet in the second inning. The Red Sox tied it in the third on a J.D. Martinez two-run double off Cody Poteet and then took the lead with an Alex Verdugo three-run home run with one out in the fifth that ended Poteet’s time on the mound.

Poteet, who appeared to be dealing with a blister issue in the later innings, gave up a career-worst five earned runs while pitching just 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six batters.

The Marlins had a two-out rally going in the top of the sixth when Garrett Cooper, Corey Dickerson and Alfaro drew consecutive walks against reliever Adam Ottavino to load the bases before Isan Diaz struck out swinging to end the inning.

This story will be updated.