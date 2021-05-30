As Marlins deal with injuries, one outfielder taking advantage of extra playing time

Magneuris Sierra’s season started with him on the bench. Considering the Miami Marlins’ outfield depth, that didn’t come as a surprise. He was used almost exclusively as a defensive replacement, pinch-hitter or pinch-runner, biding his time for the moment he could get regular playing time.

And then injuries happened. Starling Marte went on the injured list 17 games into the season and missed a month. Sierra’s opportunity arrived. He’s made the most of it.

Sierra is hitting .283 heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He has hits in six of his last seven starts, including tying a career-high with three hits and scored Miami’s only run in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 loss.

“It’s nice to get him out there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Saturday.

He was also a stabilizing presence in center field in Marte’s absence. Sierra started 15 of 35 games in center while Marte was out, most of anyone on the team. Lewis Brinson made 12 before being sidelined with a left middle finger injury. Adam Duvall, who has not played this series while dealing with a left side injury, started seven games in center while primarily playing in the corner outfields. Monte Harrison made one start before being optioned back to Triple A Jacksonville.

With Marte’s return and Duvall being held out, Sierra started in right field for the first time this season on Saturday and was scheduled to be in the lineup again in right on Sunday before the finale was postponed due to weather.

For Sierra, it’s primarily about the opportunity. He’s a career .247 hitter over 153 MLB games (95 starts) with nine doubles, two triples, 16 stolen bases and 44 runs scored.

The Marlins, interestingly enough, are 18-11 in the 29 games Sierra started over the last two seasons.

“I have more playing time,” Sierra said, “a lot more at-bats, a lot more situations where I can play and keep improving and working on my game.”

Being in the starting lineup also gives Sierra a little more peace of mind. When he started the season coming off the bench, not knowing exactly when or if he would get into the game, there was the constant need to stay prepared despite the unknowns.

“It was mostly having a good attitude,” Sierra said. “At the end of games, you don’t know what you’re going to be facing. Most likely a really hard, strong [relief] pitcher. It didn’t matter who was out there. My mentality was to get on base, hit the ball hard. If I can get a double or extra-base hit, that’s good for me, but most likely it was just to have that good mentality and get ready for the game.”

This and that

▪ Luis Marte, who the Marlins called up prior to Friday’s series opener, was in the lineup for Sunday’s postponed game, playing second base and batting ninth. It would have been his MLB debut.

▪ Had the game been played, Duvall would have been sitting for a third consecutive game. Middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right ankle sprain) would have missed his fourth consecutive game.

▪ The Marlins’ next off day is now June 17.