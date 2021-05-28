As Marlins get one starter back from injury, another key player lands on injured list

The Miami Marlins’ latest wave of roster moves contained some expected good and bad news.

The good: Outfielder Starling Marte is back on the active roster after missing more than a month with a fractured left rib. He’s batting in his normal No. 2 spot in the lineup when the Marlins face the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The bad: Shortstop Miguel Rojas is on the 10-day injured list with a left index finger dislocation. The Marlins selected the contract of infielder Luis Marte to replace Rojas. They also optioned first baseman Lewin Diaz to Triple A Jacksonville to make room for Starling Marte.

Rojas jammed his left index finger while diving back to first base Thursday on a successful Phillies pick off attempt. Rojas, who immediately left the game in pain, met with Marlins medical staff and was in a good amount of pain, according to manager Don Mattingly.

Mattingly also alluded during his postgame interview Thursday to Rojas having his finger dislocated and had to be put back in.

We’re told Rojas will see a specialist to determine the next course of action. If this is a simple dislocation, Rojas conceivably could miss about two weeks. If a fracture is found or perhaps surgery is necessary, Rojas would be looking at a lengthy absence — the timeline potentially being around the two-month mark.

Luis Marte, who took part in big-league spring training, is hitting .263 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI in 18 games. The Marlins have an open spot on their 40-man roster and all the infielders currently on their 40-man roster are either on the active roster or injured.

At the time of the injury, Starling Marte had a .318 batting average and led the Marlins with 18 hits and 15 runs scored while safely reaching base in 14 consecutive games. He’s also stellar defensively in center field.

The Marlins went 17-18 in the 35 games he missed.

Latest on Brian Anderson

Brian Anderson suffered what the Marlins are calling left shoulder subluxation — essentially a partial dislocation of the shoulder. Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Anderson will be out “at least several weeks” but was unsure if Anderson will eventually need surgery.

It is our understanding that Anderson will get a second opinion, which is standard for an injury such as this.

Part of the issue for diagnosis is swelling associated with the shoulder, which needs to subside before a clearer medical diagnosis can be obtained.

Some have intimated this is a similar injury to Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr, who was able to return in 10 days from a dislocated shoulder back on April 5. Anderson would miss about a month in this scenario.

Surgery would be an option if Anderson is found to have a tear, which still is not clear. If so, this would sideline Anderson for most of, if not all, of the remainder of the 2021 season. A September return would be a best-case scenario.

Anderson is arbitration eligible in 2022 and 2023 and would hit free agency in 2024 unless Miami signs him to a long-term extension. Prior to the season, Ng said she wanted to see Anderson play first before offering an extension. It appears as though those talks are on hold indefinitely.

More injury updates

▪ Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to take batting practice on the field prior to Friday’s game but is not in the lineup.

▪ Jordan Holloway up to 105 feet and set to throw bullpen next week.

▪ Elieser Hernandez is scheduled to throw his third rehab start Friday night.

▪ Sixto Sanchez threw a 20-pitch bullpen session earlier this week.

▪ Edward Cabrera threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session earlier this week.

▪ Jorge Guzman is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session next week.

▪ Lewis Brinson starts a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville on Saturday.