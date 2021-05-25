Brian Anderson (shoulder) back on injured list. What are Marlins’ third base options?

The Miami Marlins’ sigh of relief as position players begin to return from injury was short-lived.

The Marlins placed third baseman Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a partial left shoulder dislocation. He was removed from Monday’s win over the Phillies in the third inning due to the injury. Jon Berti, who pinch-hit for Anderson and took over at third base on Monday, is starting at third base Tuesday.

Isan Diaz was added back to the active roster after being placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons on Sunday. A reminder: Teams don’t have to explicitly state why a player was placed on the injured list if it is related in some fashion to COVID-19, including potential vaccine reactions. There is also minimal time required to be on the injured list if the move is COVID-19 related.

This is Anderson’s second IL stint this season. He previously missed 11 games with a left oblique strain.

Anderson underwent an MRI on Tuesday, but the results were not available by the time Marlins manager Don Mattingly spoke pregame. All Mattingly could definitively say at the time was that Anderson was “pretty sore this morning” and that the team would have to “see what the doc says and make some decisions from there.”

Anderson, in addition to playing solid defense at third base, is hitting .250 this year with six doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored this season. He was hitting .458 (11 for 24) with six runs scored and six walks over his past eight games before the injury.

The Marlins’ primary options to replace Anderson for the time being are Diaz and Berti.

Diaz has never played third base at the big-league level but he has been taking practice reps there, both at the alternate training site before being recalled to the active roster on April 28 and in pregame warmup sessions. He has played in 18 games so far this season, posting a .143 batting average with two home runs, eighth RBI and three runs scored.

Berti started every game at third base the last time Anderson went on the IL, but the Marlins also value his versatility to play second base, shortstop and the outfield.

“We could switch things up a little bit,” Mattingly said. “Comfortable with Bert over there. ... Isan’s feeling good. He was out there taking groundballs. We’ll see where he’s at. It will be a little bit different. We had worked Isan over there to make sure he had some experience there.”

Diaz said earlier this season that he spent time at the alternate training site trying to get used to his positioning at third base and adjusting his throwing motion — he can’t use the underhand/side arm throwing motion he’s accustomed to at second base when playing at third.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable over there the more I continue to take groundballs and watch video,” Diaz said.