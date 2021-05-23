Eddy Alvarez already had two dreams in his sports career come true. A third could happen soon

Eddy Alvarez has already accomplished two dreams. In 2014, he made it to the Winter Olympics as a short-track speedskater, winning a silver medal in Sochi, Russia, as part of Team USA’s 5,000-meter relay team. Last August, he made his Major League Baseball debut with his hometown Miami Marlins at 30 years old after six minor-league seasons.

“I had the same jitters walking through Opening Ceremonies [for the Olympics] as I did stepping up and hearing the announcer say that it’s my big league debut,” Alvarez said the day after making his big-league debut. “So it was unbelievable moment, a moment I’m going to cherish.”

He has the chance for another moment to cherish in the near future.

Alvarez is one of 28 players named to Team USA’s training camp roster on Sunday for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Americas Qualifier. The final 26-man roster will be announced on May 30.

The eight-team qualifier tournament to earn a spot for the Tokyo Olympics this summer takes place from May 31 to June 5. Games will be played at Port St. Lucie’s Clover Park and West Palm Beach’s Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The top team from the qualifier earns a bid to the Olympic Games. The second- and third-place teams in the Americas Qualifier will play in the Final Qualifier, scheduled for 16 to 20 June in Taichung and Douliou City, Taiwan.

Alvarez, 31, has spent the 2021 season so far with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Marlins’ Triple A affiliate. In 15 games entering Sunday, Alvarez is batting .224 with one double, four RBI and nine runs scored. He is a career .277 hitter in the minor leagues, with 346 runs scored, 268 RBI and 98 stolen bases in 596 games. Defensively, he can play second base, shortstop and third base.

He played in 12 games with the Marlins last season, hitting .189 with a double, two RBI, two stolen bases and six runs scored.

The other seven teams competing in the Americas Qualifier are Canada, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Alvarez is one of three South Florida players on Team USA’s initial roster. The other two: former University of Miami standout Jon Jay and Pembroke Pines native and former Plantation American Heritage standout Triston Casas.

Roster moves

The Marlins placed second baseman Isan Diaz on the injured list prior to Sunday’s series finale with the New York Mets at loanDepot park and recalled infielder Jose Devers from Triple A Jacksonville to fill his spot.

No reason given for Diaz’s placement on the injured list.

A reminder: Teams don’t have to explicitly state why a player was placed on the injured list if it is related in some fashion to COVID-19, including potential vaccine reactions.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Saturday the Marlins are “getting closer” to reaching MLB’s threshold of having 85 percent of their players and coaching staff vaccinated against COVID-19, “but not there yet.”

When asked if she anticipates the team hitting the mark, which 14 other teams have already accomplished and would loosen health and safety protocols for the team, Ng said “I hope so.”