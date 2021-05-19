Trevor Rogers has career night with a pair of milestones to lead Marlins over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 19: Trevor Rogers #28 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

Trevor Rogers hit a pair of milestones in helping the Miami Marlins defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Rogers’ fifth-inning strikeout of Odubel Herrera — his fourth of eight overall in the game — was the 100th of his career. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Rogers is the seventh left-handed pitcher since 1982 to reach 100 strikeouts in his first 16 career starts. The others: Francisco Liriano, Cole Hamels, Hector Santiago, Tony Cingrani, Chris Sale and Matt Moore.

He is also the fastest starting pitcher in Marlins franchise history to reach the 100 strikeout mark, doing so in 76 2/3 innings. The only two Marlins players to accomplish the feat faster — Kyle Barraclough (66 innings) and Drew Steckenrider (73.2 innings) — were relief pitchers.

Rogers also recorded his first career MLB hit, a seventh-inning single slapped to the left side of the infield against former Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler that loaded the bases with no outs. He came close to recording his first hit an at-bat earlier, but Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins snared Rogers’ low line drive in the fifth.

Overall, the 23-year-old Rogers held the Phillies to one run on five hits and two walks over a career-long 7 2/3 innings of work Wednesday night. He improved to 6-2 on the season and his ERA dropped to 1.74.

He also received enough help from his offense. Brian Anderson hit a solo home run in the second, Adam Duvall scored Miguel Rojas with an RBI single in the sixth, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored Garrett Cooper with a bases-loaded infield single in the seventh — one at-bat after Rogers recorded his first hit.

Yimi Garcia recorded the final four outs for his eighth save of the season.