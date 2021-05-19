Marlins update loanDepot park mask policy and plan for full capacity. The details

Fans will no longer have to wear masks when attending Miami Marlins home games, following in line with updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

In an email sent to fans Wednesday, the club announced that, beginning with Friday’s home game against the New York Mets, those in attendance at loanDepot park “will not be required to wear masks or facial coverings while attending events at loanDepot park; however, non-vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to the face covering recommendations of the CDC.” Event staff will continue to wear face coverings “until further notice.”

The Marlins also plan to remove pod seating and allow 100 percent capacity at the 36,742-seat stadium beginning on July 5. The stadium is limited to about a 27-percent capacity right now. Ticket information for games after the month of June will be released at a later date.

This all comes after CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,”

Other notable changes include:

▪ Bag Policy — clear bags are permitted inside loanDepot park. Bags cannot exceed 16”x16”x8” in size and must be plastic, vinyl, or PVC material. Exceptions will be made for small clutches no larger than 4.5”x6.5”.

▪ Rideshare Transportation — a full-scale rideshare operation is available in East Lot 1 at loanDepot park.

▪ Drink Rails — standing drink rails are open on concourses throughout loanDepot park to provide event attendees another location to consume food & beverage in addition to their seat location

▪ Stroller Check-In — event attendees can check strollers upon entry to loanDepot park at both Home Plate Entrance and Third Base Entrance

▪ Condiment Carts — condiments are dispensed by using self-serve pumps. For the safety of all guests, hand sanitizer is available at each condiment cart and pumps are periodically sanitized by event staff.

▪ Restrooms — Restrooms located on the concourses of loanDepot park will be available at full capacity.