As Marlins’ Brian Anderson strives for steady results, he leans on teammates for support

Brian Anderson is trying to find the right balance. He’s an intense player on the field, both in the batter’s box and at third base for the Miami Marlins. He’s stoic when there’s success, but his emotions show when the production isn’t coming.

And there have been times this season when the frustration has shown. The slow walks back to the dugout after a strikeout. Watching a fly ball die at the warning track. A batting average that for the most part has hovered around the Mendoza Line.

But things have started to turn around lately for Anderson. He had two hits in Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies — his first multihit game since April 17 — and has hits in 10 of his 13 games since returning from the injured list after dealing with a left oblique strain.

His two hits Tuesday — a double in the fifth inning that was hit 103.5 mph off the bat and a single in the seventh with an exit velocity of 108.7 mph — were two of the hardest-hit balls he has put into play this season.

So, what has been working? In addition to spending less time on the field during batting practice, Anderson credits a solid support system from the veteran hitters on the team — shortstop Miguel Rojas, first baseman Jesus Aguilar and outfielder Corey Dickerson among them.

““They know how to prepare for games, and I’m always constantly asking them for advice and and they constantly give it to me, sometimes when I don’t even ask for it. They just know that I need help,” said Anderson, who celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday. “I’m constantly leaning on these guys that have more experience than me and have been through the ups and the downs of this game.”

Anderson entered Wednesday with a .215 batting average, seven extra-base hits (five doubles and two home runs), 10 RBI and seven runs scored over 29 games. He has more strikeouts (32) than hits (23). His .581 on-base-plus-slugging mark is almost 200 points below his career average (.766).

“I know Andy, and I know the way that he feels right now,” Rojas, who has been Anderson’s teammate since 2017, said last week. “Sometimes, you’ve got to give your teammates space to figure things out. [It’s] still early. Remember, he came from the IL, and he didn’t get any at-bats before coming back to play. That’s something that you guys have got to put in perspective, and everybody in general — fans, the organization, everybody.

“He’s really, really good at third base, and he’s got to continue to find a way to come out of those slumps,” Rojas continued. “Everybody’s going to go through tough patches in the season, but you’ve got to find a way to stay positive and to come out of those as soon as possible.”

A glimpse of that came Tuesday. After Anderson reached first base on his seventh-inning single, he looked at the dugout with a smile creeping through, and gave an exaggerated exhale, a show to his teammates (who were simultaneously celebrating for him) that he was feeling OK.

“Just trying to be relaxed,” Anderson said, “and have fun out there.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he has noticed Anderson has looked “a lot better in all aspects”

“His routines have tightened up,” Mattingly said. “You see more purpose. ... He has just stepped up in all directions.”

Hernandez making strides

Elieser Hernandez, who has been on the injured list since April 4 with right biceps inflammation, made a significant step toward his return to the big-league roster Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher threw three scoreless and hitless innings in a rehab start for the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, striking out four and walking two.

Hernandez threw 44 pitches, 28 of which were strikes.

“The main thing,” Mattingly said, “is that we haven’t heard of any kind of ill effects with the finger or shoulder. We didn’t expect anything because he’s done a lot of work to get to this point. Happy with the way he threw the ball and the way he feels. Now, we’re going to just keep building him up.”

The plan is for Hernandez to make at least one more rehab start before making a decision to bring him back to the roster. The Marlins want him comfortably throwing a minimum of five innings — about 75 pitches — before activating him from the IL.