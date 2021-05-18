Podcast: Can Miami Marlins keep ‘treading water?’ And reaction to City Connect uniforms

The Miami Marlins entered the week in a familiar spot this season: near the bottom of the National League East but still oh so close to actually finding themselves near the top.

After going 2-2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and 1-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Marlins sit with an 18-22 record. That had them in fourth place in the division on Monday but also just three games behind the first-place New York Mets.

This next week and a half will be key in making up ground — or proving that they will have a steep climb for playoff contention.

Miami’s next three series are against the top teams in the NL East — three with the Philadelphia Phillies on the road at Citizens Bank Park, three with the Mets at loanDepot park this weekend, and then three more with the Phillies in Miami.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez break down where the Marlins stand after 40 games. Specific topics include:

▪ A recap of the recent Dodgers series, in which the Marlins salvaged a win on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

▪ Outfielder Adam Duvall playing well in clutch situations on offense and impressing on defense.

▪ The Marlins starting to get healthy again, with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. returning to the active roster on Sunday and outfielder Starling Marte and pitcher Elieser Hernandez getting closer to a return.

McPherson and Fernandez also discuss the Marlins’ City Connect uniforms that were unveiled Monday and break down the latest week in minor-league baseball.