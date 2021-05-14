Miami Marlins split road series with Diamondbacks. Next up: Three with the Dodgers

After two games to forget to begin this three-city road trip, the Miami Marlins left Phoenix on a high note.

The Marlins strung together consecutive wins to close their regular-season matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, capped by Thursday’s 5-1 win at Chase Field. Miami (17-20) went 5-2 overall in seven games against Arizona (17-21).

The win streak and getting some momentum came at the right time. The Marlins next face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer and Walker Buehler the projected starters for the weekend series.

Trevor Rogers on Thursday threw six strong innings to improve to 5-2 on the year. The 23-year-old lefty held the Diamondbacks to one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. His season ERA dropped to 1.84.

The offense gave him more than enough support. Jesus Aguilar, who hit home runs in each of the first three games of the series, recorded three hits. The Miguel Rojas, Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall also had multiple hits and an RBI.

Magneuris Sierra also had two hits and scored a run, while Brian Anderson broke an 0-for-10 slump with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth.

The Marlins recorded 22 total hits over the last two games.

