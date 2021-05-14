As they return to Los Angeles, two Marlins relievers reflect on their time with Dodgers

As Yimi Garcia makes his way back to Dodger Stadium for the first time as an opponent, his mind goes back to May 4, 2018.. He was a middle reliever in a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen, but was called upon in the eighth inning of the first matchup against the San Diego Padres in MLB’s Mexico Series and became part of history. He retired the side in the eighth inning on 14 pitches with two strikeouts and a groundout. One inning later, the Dodgers completed the first combined no-hitter in the franchise’s history.

Dylan Floro will get a keepsake from his favorite memory with the Dodgers on Friday before he faces them as a member of the Miami Marlins. Six-and-a-half months after winning the World Series, Floro is finally getting his ring although he wants that moment to be low-key.

“I think I’m just meeting someone at the ballpark,” Floro said. “Hopefully I just get it [and that’s it]. I don’t need a big [event]. I don’t need all that.”

Now, they’re playing pivotal roles as two of the Marlins’ primary late-inning relievers.

Garcia moved into the closer role two weeks into the season and has converted six of seven chances and also picked up a pair of wins. He has 15 strikeouts against just three walks and is holding opponents to a .200 batting average.

Floro has a 1.02 ERA over 19 relief appearances, primarily pitching either the seventh or eighth inning. He has a .179 batting average against and 16 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings.

“You can see that both of those guys have pitched in basically playoff-style baseball and a tough division,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, “and in a tough bullpen where you’re fighting for innings and you’ve got to pitch well to get the ball back.”

The two relievers saw their careers take off in Los Angeles even if they weren’t in the most marquee roles.

Garcia signed with the Dodgers in 2009, made his MLB debut with them in 2014 and spent his first five MLB seasons with the club. He played in 165 games, averaging just less than one walk or hit per inning pitched while striking out 166 batters over 159 2/3 innings.

“We all understand what type of team the Dodgers are,” Garcia said. “We always keep working on getting better and I learned so much from them, too, It’s just keeping the mentality to keep working.”

Floro was traded to the Dodgers in the middle of the 2018 season and had 87 relief outings over the span of two-and-a-half seasons. He made 14 total postseason appearances (eight in 2018, six in 2020). He faced one batter in the World Series-clinching Game 6 on Oct. 27, striking out the Rays’ Randy Arozarena on three pitches in the second inning.

“To pitch in playoffs and the World Series just helped me grow,” Floro said. “I learned from some of the best pitchers in this game right now. I got a chance to take advantage of that opportunity young in my career.”

Injury updates

▪ Mattingly said he anticipates middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left hamstring strain) to rejoin the team at some point this road trip. The Marlins play in Los Angeles through Sunday and then start a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Tuesday.

▪ Catcher Jorge Alfaro experienced left side soreness during his rehab assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp. He did not play Thursday or Friday. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

▪ Outfielder Starling Marte (fractured left rib) started a hitting progression with the hope of taking batting practice next week.

▪ Starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez (right biceps) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session and is expected to start a rehab assignment next week.

▪ Starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez (right shoulder) is scheduled to start a long-toss program in the near future.

This and that

▪ Magneuris Sierra is starting his third consecutive game in center field.

▪ Isan Diaz is back in the starting lineup at second base after leaving the Marlins’ game on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after feeling “unwell and fatigued.” He was used as a pinch-hitter on Thursday.