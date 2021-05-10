Jordan Holloway’s goal: Help Marlins win. His dream: Be a starter. He has a chance to do both

Despite the fact that he has solely been used out of the bullpen to begin his MLB career, the Miami Marlins still view Jordan Holloway as a starting pitcher long-term. Holloway himself said his “love will always be starting” although he has been open to being used as a reliever if that sped up his track to the major leagues.

Holloway has been performing well out of the bullpen, and now he has the chance to make his case that he can execute as a starter.

The Marlins on Monday are giving Holloway his first career MLB start to begin their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“I would love to start,” Holloway said on May 1 after his fourth relief appearance of the season. “That would be obviously No. 1 for me, but the biggest thing for me is to be in the big leagues and be up here helping my team win. I don’t really necessarily care what that role would be as long as I’m up here and performing.”

Manager Don Mattingly said Holloway will be set to throw between 60 and 75 pitches, which realistically means he will likely be on the mound for four or five innings.

“We want to look at it,” Mattingly said pregame Monday.

With good reason.

The Marlins have really only had three steady starting pitchers this season in Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers. They’ve been mixing and matching the remaining two spots while Elieser Hernandez (right biceps) and Sixto Sanchez (right shoulder) continue to rehab. Daniel Castano and Nick Neidert have each received a few looks but have had middling results at best. Bullpen days have been a norm early this season as well.

Holloway, the No. 22 overall prospect in the Marlins’ system according to MLB Pipeline who has been with the organization since being drafted in the 20th round in 2014, has a chance to add some stability to the rotation if he can replicate the success he has had as a reliever as he transitions back into the rotation.

Holloway’s mentality doesn’t change with the role. The only thing he has to adapt to is the amount of time

“You have a little more time to get prepared to throw [as a starter],” Holloway said. “Other than that, I just go out there and I try to compete the same. The bullpen is kind of just like you go in there and you feel your best stuff and try to get outs as fast as possible whereas starting, you kind of take a look at more analytical things like heat maps and all that stuff because you’re going through a lot further through the lineup a couple times. You rely on that stuff a little bit more [as a starter].”

Miami Marlins manger Don Mattingly talks with pitcher Jordan Holloway (78) on the mound as they play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at loanDepotpark in Miami, Florida, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Charles Trainor Jr ctrainor@miamiherald.com

In five appearances out of the bullpen this season, Holloway has worked 10 scoreless innings, giving up just four hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

Holloway’s four-seam fastball has averaged 95.4 mph, but it’s his slider that he has used most often so far this year (50 percent of the time heading into Monday) and that has had the most success (opponents are hitting just .053 against it).

Holloway said his comfortability with the slider has improved lately, which has helped him get ahead of hitters and it plays well off of his fastball.

“It’s a pitch I can rip off my fingers,” Holloway said, “and know that it’s most likely going to be in the zone. It’s even good because it looks like a fastball so much that you can get a swing when it’s not even in the zone, which is helpful.”

Holloway has also used a curveball this season and has a changeup in his arsenal as well that he will most likely use as he returns to a starting role.

“This guy’s got four pitches. He has the capabilities,” Mattingly said. ”He’s a big, strong kid with good stuff. Obviously young, but he’s gotten a lot of experience and had success out of the pen, which really only translates to there’s no reason he can’t have success in the rotation.”

Holloway credits his improved command so far this season to working with Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and minor-league pitching coordinator Scott Aldred.

The biggest message he’s received?

“Just understanding that you don’t need to be afraid of the strike zone to see success and see strikeouts,” Holloway said.

The Marlins have gradually increased Holloway’s pitch count in his past few appearances. He threw 29 pitches in two-inning stints on both April 26 and May 1 before going up to 61 pitches on Wednesday when he tossed three shutout innings and earned his first career MLB win.

“I was ready for it,” Holloway said Wednesday of the extended outing, “but in the third inning I could definitely feel a little more strain. ... I worked through it. I did a good job of getting myself out of situations that I put myself into.

“Whatever innings they want to give me, I want them,” Holloway continued. “It’s a process, but I’m willing to throw as many innings as they want me to throw because I want to help this team win. If I get the opportunity, I’m going to take it.”

It set the stage for him to make his first start on Monday.