‘Who’s this guy and how did we get a hold of him?’ Miami’s Bender stars in unlikely debut

There was only one month — really more like three weeks — when Anthony Bender was ready to give up on his major-league dream.

After going to the Kansas City Royals in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Bender toiled in the minor leagues for three seasons before the Royals gave up on him in spring training of 2019. He thought, for a moment, it might be over. For close to a month, there was no baseball to think about until he finally landed in Iowa with the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

“It was a lot of just downtime,” Bender said Wednesday, a few hours before he finally made his major-league debut with the Miami Marlins. “You’d see all the baseball on TV. You question like, ‘Do I have it?’ ... But the minute I got to indie ball after that, it was all hands on deck and I haven’t looked back since.”

Bender signed with the Milwaukee Brewers after a little more than a month in Sioux City and rose to Double A Biloxi (Mississippi). With no affiliated minor-league baseball last year, Bender spent 2020 back in the American Association of Professional Baseball with the Milwaukee Milkmen before the Marlins signed him and invited him to spring training this year.

On Wednesday, he made his long-awaited MLB debut, tossing a shutout inning with two strikeouts and one hit allowed in Miami’s 8-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park.

He struck out Diamondbacks outfielder Tim LoCastro with a 98-mph sinker at the top of the strike zone, topped out at 99 mph, threw 16 of 21 pitches for strikes and hit 97 mph nine times.

“All spring it’s like, ‘Wow. Who’s this guy and how did we get a hold of him?’” manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday. “His stuff is off the charts.”

The Marlins considered him a contender for a roster spot all throughout spring, but keeping a pair of Rule 5 draft picks meant sending Bender to the alternate training site. Relief pitcher Paul Campbell, one of those Rule 5 picks, is now suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, though. There was a new spot open on Miami’s active roster, and the Marlins (13-16) called him up Tuesday ahead of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks (15-15) in Miami.

“That’s one of the cool things of playing this game,” outfielder Adam Duvall said Wednesday. “You see some cool stories like that.”

Said Bender: “It’s been quite the adventure, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The three-game series wraps up Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.†(2) reacts after scoring off a Jorge Alfaro (38) double in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Jazz Chisholm begins running progression

Jazz Chisholm began his running progression Wednesday as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The rookie went on the injured list last week and is now day-to-day. He will be eligible to return as soon as Saturday.

“He ran yesterday. I think he ran kind of the straight line, maybe a hair of curve,” Mattingly said. “He took ground balls, so he has started that progression and then it’s just a matter of us listening to the medical of how that progression goes.”