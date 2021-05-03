MLB suspends Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell after positive PED test

Miami Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Campbell tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, known by the acronym DHCMT, according to a statement from the league.

Campbell, in a statement released by the MLB Players Association said he has “never knowingly, willingly or intentionally ingested this substance in any form nor have I ever heard of DHCMT prior to this situation.”

DHCMT, or oral Turinabol, is a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid under section 2.B of the MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Most recently, the Houston Astros’ Kent Emanuel was suspended for a positive DHCMT test in August 2020. Nationals catcher Tres Barrera also tested positive for the substance in July 2020. Barrera, claiming he never heard of the substance, filed a class-action lawsuit against MLB, the commissioner’s office, the director of an anti-doping lab and two league-contracted labs in Utah and Montreal. The lawsuit was dropped in September.

“Due to the fact that I do not know the origin of how this substance has entered into my system, I currently have no viable defense in support of my innocence,” Campbell’s statement continues. “I have unfortunately become one of the many athletes, across multiple sports, who are presenting themselves to the world asking for members of the anti-doping world to help us find answers as to why this metabolite is continuing to show up in athletes’ bodies and ultimately costing them significant detours in their careers.”

Campbell also apologized “for bringing any negative light to all of you who believe in me as a man and a baseball player.”

Marlins general manager Kim Ng in a statement released by the team said the Marlins are “disappointed to hear today’s news regarding Paul Campbell’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.”

“The Marlins support MLB’s continued efforts to maintain a level playing field for our athletes,” Ng’s statement continues.

The Marlins selected Campbell in the Rule 5 Draft in December from the Tampa Bay Rays. He had an 8.74 ERA through five appearances (one start), giving up 14 runs (11 earned) while striking out 13 and walking six over 11 1/3 innings.