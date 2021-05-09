Miami Marlins’ strong homestand ends on low note. Next up: Another 10-game road trip

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (25) at bat before hitting a single during the second inning of an MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Lewis Brinson hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning, but the Miami Marlins lost 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers in 10 innings on Sunday.

Tyrone Taylor’s go-ahead, two-out RBI single off Anthony Bass scored Pablo Reyes, who was the automatic runner on second base to begin the 10th inning while serving as a pinch-runner for Luke Maile.

And like that, a homestand at loanDepot park that started with four consecutive wins ends with back-to-back losses. Miami opened the six-game stay at their home ballpark with a three-game sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks and won the series opener with the Brewers. Miami is now 15-18 on the season.

Brinson’s home run off Milwaukee reliever J.P. Feyereisen in the seventh was his third hit of the game and second home run of the season. He also hit a three-run home run against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

It also almost backed up a strong performance by Sandy Alcantara, who threw seven strong innings and held the Brewers to one run — a solo home run by Daniel Vogelbach to lead off the fourth — while scattering five hits and a pair of walks. He struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.72.

Alcantara, who has thrown at least six innings in seven of his eight starts this year, worked around trouble following the Vogelbach home run. Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw and Jackie Bradley Jr. recorded back-to-back hits that ricocheted off Alcantara to put runners on second and third with one out. Alcantara got Luis Urias to ground out to Brian Anderson at third for the second out, intentionally walked Billy McKinney to load the bases and ended the inning when Luke Maile hit a flyball to Brinson in center field.

Dylan Floro and Yimi Garcia threw a pair of shutout innings out of the bullpen to get the game to extra innings.

On the road again

After a week at home, the Marlins now embark on their second three-city, 10-game road trip. It starts in Phoenix with four games against the Diamondbacks from Monday through Thursday, continues with a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and finishes with three games against the Philadelphia Phillies from May 18-20.

Miami went 3-7 on its previous three-city road trip this season that included series with the San Francisco Giants, Brewers and Washington Nationals. The team also has one more three-city trip from May 28-June 6 that features three games against the Boston Red Sox, two with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo and four with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

