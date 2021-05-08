Miami Marlins’ four-game win streak snap as offense falls flat against Brewers

Miami Marlins’ Miguel Rojas (19) rounds the bases on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Miami. AP

The Miami Marlins needed one pitch to get their first run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Miguel Rojas sent Adrian Houser’s first offering, a 93.6 mph fastball over the heart of the plate, a projected 408 feet to straightaway center for a solo home run, his second leadoff home run in a three-game span.

It took the Marlins until Houser’s 93rd pitch of the night to get their second run, with Adam Duvall hitting an RBI single to left field with two outs in the sixth that scored Corey Dickerson from second.

By that point, though, the game was all but over.

The Brewers pounced on Daniel Castano in the third inning and added runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-2 win at loanDepot park. It snapped the Marlins’ four-game winning streak. Miami is now 15-17.

Castano, recalled prior to Saturday’s game to make his fourth start of the season, gave up three runs on six hits over four innings while striking out a career-high five batters. He threw 70 pitches, 28 of which came in an eight-batter third inning in which two runs scored on a Tyrone Taylor RBI single and Luis Urias bases-loaded walk.

Houser, the Brewers’ starting pitcher, also hit a solo home run in the fourth — his second home run off Castano this year after also hitting a solo shot against him in Milwaukee on April 27.

Avisail Garcia’s two-run home run off John Curtiss and Jacob Nottingham’s pinch-hit RBI groundout against Richard Bleier in the eighth rounded out Milwaukee’s scoring.

The Marlins, meanwhile, struck out 18 times on Saturday and were held to six hits. Houser retired 11 consecutive Marlins hitters following a Dickerson one-out single in the first before Garrett Cooper hit a leadoff single to right in the fifth.