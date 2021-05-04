Marlins get lineup reinforcement with Brian Anderson’s return. Plus, pitching plan updates

The Miami Marlins are starting to get some reinforcements back.

The club added third baseman Brian Anderson back to the active roster on Tuesday prior to the start of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park. Anderson was on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

Anderson started and batted fifth on Tuesday.

Anderson, a Gold Glove Award finalist at third last season, should provide a boost to the Marlins’ lineup if he can get into a groove. He’s a career .263 hitter but has hit just .200 (12 for 60) with one home run, five RBI and three runs scored through his first 16 games of the season before being sidelined.

He took batting practice on Saturday, Sunday and pregame Tuesday.

Utilityman Jon Berti had started nine consecutive games at third base in Anderson’s absence.

The Marlins optioned Monte Harrison to Triple A Jacksonville as a corresponding move.

How Campbell’s suspension impacts Marlins

With Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell serving an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, Marlins manager Don Mattingly is having to pivot with his starting pitching plans.

The Marlins will now have a bullpen day either Wednesday or Thursday. Campbell was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday before the suspension surfaced. Pablo Lopez is in line to pitch Wednesday but Mattingly is considering giving him an extra day of rest.

“That’s one of the things that we’re talking through,” Mattingly said. “Do we want to give Pablo the extra day? It’s kind of part of the long-range plan of getting these guys extra days anywhere we can.”

Campbell, in a statement released by the MLB Players Association said he has “never knowingly, willingly or intentionally ingested this substance in any form nor have I ever heard of DHCMT prior to this situation.”

Mattingly said he was “obviously surprised” when the announcement came out on Monday.

“I felt bad for the kid,” Mattingly said. “I felt like he was in a tough spot. Again, I felt bad for him. I think his statement that kind of speaks for itself. Basically what he told us is he didn’t willingly or intentionally do anything wrong. And I believe that 100 percent with him.”

Campbell, acquired by the Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft in December and listed as their No. 27 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, had an 8.74 ERA through five appearances (one start), giving up 14 runs (11 earned) while striking out 13 and walking six over 11 1/3 innings.

In the meantime, the Marlins selected the contract of relief pitcher Anthony Bender to add bullpen depth until they make a decision on how to address the rotation.

Rogers’ rookie rankings

Marlins left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday after a stellar April.

The 23-year-old went 3-1 in five starts with a 1.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Only six other rookie pitchers over the last 50 years had the same number of wins and strikeouts with as low of an ERA over the course of a month: Fernando Valenzuela (April 1981), Hideo Nomo (June 1995), Orel Hershiser (July 1984), Jose Fernandez (August 2013), Jack Flaherty (August 2018) and Dwight Gooden (September 1984).

More Marlins injury updates

▪ Elieser Hernandez threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Saturday.

▪ Edward Cabrera threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Monday and is scheduled for another bullpen session Friday.

▪ Catcher Jorge Alfaro has begun doing agility work and catching drills.

▪ Middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being evaluated Tuesday with the anticipation of starting a running progression and light baseball activities.

▪ Outfielder Starling Marte has not resumed baseball activities.

▪ Sixto Sanchez and Jorge Guzman are both continuing their throwing programs and are throwing from 105 feet.