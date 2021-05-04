Podcast: A Miami Marlins’ farm system guide as minor-league baseball returns

Minor League Baseball is back.

That feels so good to say.

It’s also big news for the Miami Marlins, who have top prospects scattered throughout their four full-season affiliates and are hoping to see progress from a key group of players inside the organization.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez dive into the changes to the minor-league system, how the canceled 2020 minor-league season impacted the Marlins and break down the prospects to watch at each affiliate.